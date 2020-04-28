AGNES MARIE EZELL SHAW

Mrs. Shaw, 69, of Lobelville, died Sunday April 12, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. The family chose cremation and a private burial. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Rayville, Louisiana, the daughter of the late John Ezell and Omie Ezell. She last worked at Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Billy Ray Shaw, Jr. Survivors include her husband, Billy Ray Shaw; a daughter Tonya Ann Nolan of Lobelville; sons, James Douglas Shaw of Lobelville, and John Quitman Shaw of Waverly; sixteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a brother Johnny Ray Ezell of Bogalusa, Louisiana; and a host of other loving family members and friends.