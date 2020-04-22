W.C. “JUNIOR” DUNCAN

Mr. Duncan, 68, of Linden, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. The family chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of Bessie Nell Dabbs Duncan, who survives, and the late W. C. “Dub” Duncan. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a graduate of Perry County High School Class of 1970. He was a truck driver for Graham-Hardison Hardwoods, Inc. before retiring. In addition to his mother, survivors include his children, Jana Conway of Linden, Kara (Jimmy) Turnbow of Collinwood, and Cody (Leia) Duncan of Linden; grandchildren, Jansen Mercer, Abby Conway, Anna Conway, Lynnleigh Duncan, and Kason Turnbow; a sister, Betty (Crafton) Bell of Linden; a niece, Emily (Wes) Waters; a nephew, Jon (Cayce) Bell; great nieces, Madalyn Bell, Gracelyn Bell, Sydney Bates, and Everly Waters; greatnephews, Justice Bell and Liam Waters; and a host of other loving family members and friends.