REBECCA ANN TAYLOR

Mrs. Taylor, 85, of Linden, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late John Ellis Mathis and Mary Ruth Yokley Mathis. She was a retired cafeteria manager for Ford Glass, and was a substitute teacher for Perry County Schools for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Taylor; sisters, Mary Imogene Whitwell and Barbara Gayle Tutt; and brothers, John Ellis Mathis, Jr, Bobby Lee Mathis, Billy Walker Mathis, Douglas Leon Mathis, and James Larry Mathis. Survivors include her children, Tina (Bill) Mullins and Phillip (Dawn) Taylor, both of Linden; grandchildren, Heather (Charlie Lee) Goodman, Tony (Leelani) Taylor, Taylor Mullins, and Adam Richardson,; greatgrandchildren, Laylah, Michael, Gracie, Spencer, and Mia; sisters, Peggy Ruth Smith and Sandra Kay Brower, and a host of other loving family members and friends.