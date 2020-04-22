PERRY ONE OF THREE COUNTIES WITH B- SOCIAL DISTANCE SCORE

Perry County is one of only three counties statewide to have a score of B- on a Unacast scale that grades Tennessee communities on unrecommended travel and movement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grade of B- is the highest awarded so far. Sharing top honors are Houston and neighboring Wayne counties.

What the data shows the state—which uses the findings as one metric to extend the Governor’s stay at home mandate—is that Perry County residents are adhering to the executive order.

The latest Unacast social distancing score assigned to the entire state is an F.

Scores for other bordering counties: Benton, D; Decatur, C-; Hickman, D+; Humphreys, D; and Lewis, D.

Governor Bill Lee has extended the order through April 30.

Unacast began tracking movement on February 24. Perry County’s lowest score of F was reported on March 9.

In the last report Tennessee Department of Health report, Perry Countyhad six confirmed cases, with three of those individuals recovered.