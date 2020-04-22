PAROLE CHAIRMAN RECOMMENDS MURDERED SWATZELL’S RELEASE

At what has been a regular occurrence for the last six years, a contingency of family and law enforcement officials voiced their objections at a parole hearing for Chad Swatzell who was found guilty in the 1988 murder of Perry County resident Carolyn Kilpatrick.

This time the result for disappointing for those who provided testimony against Swatzell’s release.

Last Thursday, April 16, Tennessee Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery heard that testimony, then recommended to the rest of the seven-member board that Swatzell be set free.

Sheriff Nick Weems, who testified alongside Carolyn’s daughter, Valerie Kilpatrick Lindsey, said, “The state of Tennessee failed us and has let us down in providing safety and security of our neighbor Valerie and Perry County.”

At his trial in 1989, Swatzell mounted an insanity defense but was found guilty of first degree murder by a Williamson County jury. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for the murder and an additional four years for attempted robbery.

Swatzell has been incarcerated since the day of the shooting—August 29—when he turned himself in at the Parsons Police Department a short time after shooting Kilpatrick four times with an AR-15 in the garage at her Cypress Creek home where worked refinishing furniture.

He told Parsons police that he had shot a woman. Swatzell did not know Kilpatrick, but saw her when he drove by her home. He left his Princton, Kentucky, residence earlier that day.

Swatzell was 16 at the time of the murder, but was tried as an adult. Because he was a minor when he committed the crime, the state could not seek the death penalty.

The rest of the parole board must vote within ten days of Chairman Montgomery’s recommendation. They will review the case and testimony and read letters and emails submitted prior to the April 1 deadline.

If four of the six board members vote against Montgomery, Swatzell will remain behind bars for now. Sheriff Weems said.

“We cannot fathom [Montgomery’s] decision,” Sheriff Weems said. “Being outraged and let down is quite an understatement. But, it’s not over yet.”

Swatzwll, now 48, is incarcerated at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City.