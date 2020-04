Congratulations to these winners in the Buffalo River Review 2020 Easter Coloring Contest:

–Four to seven year old group: Ean Rogers, first; Leryn Swarey, second; Marleigh Kimble, third.

–eight to ten year old group: Jonathan Carter, first; Alayna Sue Toews, second; Raylan King, third.

Cash prizes were $20 for first, $15 for second, and $10 for third.

This year’s sponsors: FirstBank, The Bank of Perry County, and Food Giant.

Thanks to all the kids who entered.