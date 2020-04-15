HAZEL MORRIS CHURCHWELL

Mrs. Churchwell, 91, of Linden, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Weems Cemetery. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. She was born in Humboldt, the daughter of the late Charley Albert Morris and May Dell Dosier Morris. She was a homemaker and a member of Linden First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Churchwell, Sr.; a son, Willard Churchwell, Jr.; and several brothers and sisters. Survivors include a host of loving family members and friends.