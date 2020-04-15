Haston: Curve Is Flattening, But Must Remain Disciplined

Callers from across the 72nd legislative district joined a tele-town hall Thursday evening, April 7, to ask questions and get answers not only from Representative Kirk Haston, but also from Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and Dr. Chris Jones,TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

After introductory remarks and introductions, the three hosts took questions from callers for an hour.

The first caller asked, how do you know if you have the coronavirus?

Rep. Haston said you can have the virus and show no symptoms but still be contagious.

Dr. Jones described the virus as “sneaky,” pointing out that one in four people will be infected but have no symptoms or mild symptoms.

These individuals can infect others who “might not be as lucky,” Dr. Jones said.

The only way to know is to be tested, the doctor said.

Rep. Haston said citizens should take a “better safe than sorry” attitude, going out only for essential needs.

Dr. Jones told the caller that even if you don’t see someone who is infected, you can still contract the virus from touching the door knob or a surface that an infected person touched.

Another caller said he was ill in December and was told he had a virus. He wanted to know if that was COVID-19.

Dr. Jones said it was unlikely that it was COVID-19 in December since it had just been reported in China. He said it will be weeks before blood tests will be available to check for antibodies in those who have recovered. The hope is that if you are infected once you cannot be infected again, but that has not yet been proven.

Another caller asked if school would resume or if a vaccine would have to be available first.

Rep. Haston said it is “looking more likely that the school year will be completed,” but said continued education at home should be practiced “as best we can.” He said school could not resume until there are significant decreases in the number of cases.

Dr. Jones said returning to work and school all depends on the ability to rapidly test people and determine who has the virus.

One caller asked about symptoms.

Dr. Jones described symptoms as: fever, dry cough, and other symptoms that mimic the flu. He said some people lose the sense of taste.

A caller asked if the state has the medical capacity for a possible surge in cases?

Dr. Jones said he had been “impressed” by preparations made by hospitals and state government, and that hospitals seem ready and have adequate supplies. He said the “stay at home” strategy is working to slow the spread of the virus.

Rep. Haston said the state is working to have all counties prepared and equipped with personal protective gear.

Rep. Haston added: “We can’t get overly confident. The curve is flattening, but we must keep our discipline and not get back to regular daily life yet.”

Another caller asked if schools would be practicing additional sanitation or cleansing procedures after the pandemic.

Rep. Haston said information would reach educators through in-service, and that guidelines would be sent to school districts.

Dr. Jones said three points must be realized: the need for frequent disinfection, more meticulous personal hygiene and hand-washing, and that the CDC will likely recommend masks in public for some time.

He added that the best way to kill the virus is with alcohol-based products that are applied to surfaces then left to dry before that surface is touched.

One caller said she was disabled and lived alone, and had no one to pick up necessities.

Rep. Haston assured her that he or someone else in the Lobelville community would see to her needs.

The same caller said she had the coronavirus two years ago, and wondered if she could contract it again.

Dr. Jones explained that this a “novel” coronavirus, which means it is new to humans, a virus “no humans have seen before.” He said it is not the same coronavirus that may have been diagnosed in past cases.

A caller wanted to know how long the virus remains airborne.

Dr. Jones said the virus does not appear to stay in the air for very long, depending on humidity. He said unless someone coughs or sneezes within six feet of you, it is unlikely that the virus would enter in your lungs.

“It [the virus] usually falls to the ground in short order,” Dr. Jones told the caller.

Will all children be tested for virus if they go back to school, one caller asked.

Rep. Haston said there is no plan now to test all children.

Speaker Sexton added that this virus “will be with us until we have a vaccine,” and that more testing is coming.

Dr. Jones pointed out that there are presently not enough tests for healthcare workers. He said the state must secure testing capabilities for the general public, and hoped that would happen by this Fall.

Another caller wanted to know if you become infected, can you be re-infected next Winter when the weather is cold again.

The same caller pointed out that where she lives there is no internet service for children to take advantage of online instruction, and the libraries are closed.

In response to her question, Rep. Haston said many doctors hope it is like chicken pox—once you contract it you cannot get it again..

Dr. Jones said the medical community does not know yet, but hopes it will be a situation where you cannot be infected more than once. If it is like the flu, the doctor said, COVID-19 “will be with us until we have a vaccine, but it is not weather-related.”

To the internet concern, Rep. Haston said the current situation “shines a brighter light” on rural broadband expansion needs, and noted that just this past week grants came into the county to fund broadband accessibility in remote areas.

Another caller said he had recently been in the emergency room, and that a patient near him was very ill. He wondered if he would be notified if that patient had the virus.

Dr. Jones said he hopes a good public health system will respond by calling people who may have been exposed, ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days, then contact a health professional if symptoms presented.

A caller wanted to know how to be tested.

Dr. Jones said starting at the county health department would be best.

Rep. Haston said those wishing to be tested should make sure the testing site is reputable, such as a health department. He said in some areas fake testing sites have been taking advantage of people.

Rep. Haston thanked Speaker Sexton and Dr. Jones for participating in the tele-town hall, and thanked all the people who joined in to listen or ask questions.

Rep. Haston serves the 72nd District—Perry, Decatur, Chester, and Henderson counties—in the State House.