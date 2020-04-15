Governor: ‘It’s Time to Double Down’

For the third consecutive week, Governor Bill Lee took time Thursday morning to teleconference with community newspapers.

Non-dailies from across Tennessee—including the Buffalo River Review—participated in the half-hour call on April 9. The governor said it is important that Tennesseans have as much information as possible in this “concerted effort to combat the COVID-19 crisis.”

Governor Lee was optimistic, citing encouraging data that “we are accomplishing our goal of slowing the spread” of the virus by “staying at home and not congregating.”

“Our numbers are beginning to move in a positive direction, but we can’t let up; we have to stay committed to the guidance in place today,” the governor said. “In fact, it’s time to double down to make sure we reach the point we want to reach in the quickest time frame possible,” Governor Lee said.

Among the measures the state has taken, Governor Lee mentioned:

–$10 million in grants to qualifying rural hospitals;

–1,200 shipments of personal protection equipment (PPEs) through TEMA to providers across the state, 72% of which went to first responders in rural counties;

–a push for more testing—both private and by the state—so that no one who qualifies for a test is turned away;

–work to secure enough testing so that anyone who wants one can get it;

–the processing of 100,000 unemployment benefits claims, and coordination with the federal government to make the process quicker for those still waiting;

Governor Lee then answered questions from reporters and editors.

Asked about how the rate of recovered cases was established, he said that reports were based on the number of days past testing notification for individual patients, typically fourteen days. He said Unified Command—the state task force established to fight the pandemic—was working that day on securing more testing capabilities.

One reporter asked about correlation between COVID-19 and the 21-30 year old age group which has a disproportionate number of cases compared to other age groups, and if there is evidence of a connection between infection and smoking or vaping.

The governor said smoking complicates symptoms, but he felt young people were less concerned about the impact of the virus and more likely to contract it. He urged young people to not only think about their own health, but about others they might inadvertently infect.

Another reporter said some rural hospitals are rationing N95 masks for healthcare workers, and if hospitals had to be treating COVID-19 cases to qualify for financial assistance. Governor Lee said the rural grants are meant to keep hospitals open, not just those with active cases. He said that hospitals sometimes have their own procurement procedures for PPEs, but that if they request equipment through the health department, they will receive it.

A reporter asked if businesses that have changed their models and are offering services they perhaps did not before the pandemic are operating in “gray areas” beyond the intent of closure orders. Governor Lee said the decision to close businesses was difficult, and that the order was meant to encourage businesses to employ safe practices, not to “open or close or regulate” except to guarantee social distancing.

“If businesses can comply with social distancing, that is our intent, exactly what we want to happen. When businesses can adapt, we’re happy for them to stay open and provide for their families and employees,” Governor Lee concluded.

The weekly conference call is facilitated by the Tennessee Press Association on behalf of member newspapers.