Governor Announces Grants: County, $983,559; Linden, $50,722; Lobelville, $49,597

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced April 6 that $200 million in grants will be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.

Local appropriations include: Perry County, $983,559; Town of Linden, $50,722; and City of Lobelville, $49,597

“Capital maintenance, public safety and road projects don’t pause for disasters like the March tornadoes and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Lee.

“This grant fund will ease the burden on local governments as they work to meet infrastructure and safety obligations.”

Funding is based on population as published by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city or municipality will receive at least $30,000.

Funds may be used for road projects, I.T. upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, and public safety projects.