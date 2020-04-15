BARBARA WARREN

Mrs.Warren, 69, of Lobelville, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late William Clayton Warren and Oneal Bates Warren. She last worked at Tennessee Gas. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Clayton Warren. Survivors include her husband, Roger Warren; children, Fonda Brashier of Clifton, Brad Warren of Hohenwald, and Kendra Barry of Lexington; grandchildren, Evan, Raven, Dominique, Gunter, Brayden, Austin, Gannon, and Aubrey; seven great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Jo (Kevin) Phebus of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.