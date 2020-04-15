APRIL COMMISSION MEETING POSTPONED By Editor | April 15, 2020 | 0 April Commission Meeting Postponed The April 2020 meeting of the Perry County Commission is postponed to a future date, according to County Mayor John Carroll. Posted in Public Notices Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts NOTICE TO CREDITORS(CHURCHWELL 4.15,22) April 15, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Carmical 4.8,15) April 8, 2020 | No Comments » NOTICE TO CREDITORS – Edney (4.1,8) April 1, 2020 | No Comments »