SAMUEL WILLIS JORDAN, SR.

Brother Jordan, 80, of Clifton, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hardin Medical Center, Savannah. He was born in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, the son of the late Mack Jordan and Mary Brown Jordan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the the Vietnam War. He was a retired mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service, and served as minister for Sowing the Seeds Ministry in Linden. Survivors include his wife, Lorna Jordan; three children, Stephanie (Frank) Johnson, Samuel W. (Erica) Jordan, Jr., and Sonja (John) Phillips; seven siblings, Sylvia Miller, Norma Black, Jean Bell, Keith Jordan, James Jordan, Thurman Jordan, and Walter Jordan; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.