PEGGY ANN SPENCER MAGEE

Mrs. Magee, 80, of Lobelville, died Friday April 3, 2020, at Tri-Star Centennial Hospital, Nashville. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Clint Spencer and Alma Curry Spencer. She was retired from Johnson Controls where she worked as a custodian. She also worked at Washington Manufacturing Plant 2, Robinson Manufacturing, and Bates, LLC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eunice Burdell Magee, and a granddaughter, Amber Chalk. Survivors include her daughters, Kathy (Danny) Graham of Linden, and Judy(Robert) Earnest of Lexington; grandchildren, Michael (Regina) Boyd, Crystal Dobson, Michael (Stephanie) Graham, Amanda (Stan) Biggers, Brian (Yasmin) Hamm, and Zach (Kristen) Graham; seventeen great grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Dotson of Hohenwald; a brother, Tony Spencer of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.