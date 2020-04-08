NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Carmical 4.8,15)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

As Required by TCA §30-2-306 Case Number: PB3-365

In the Matter of the Estate of VIRGINIA JANIECE CARMICAL, Deceased

Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of March, 2020, Letters Testamentary in respect to the Estate of VIRGINIA JANIECE CARMICAL, who died November 26, 2019, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20th day of March, 2020.

All persons indebted to the above Estate must come forward and make proper settlement with the undersigned at once.

Joseph Rodney Carmical, Executrix

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Attorney for Estate: Katerina V. Moore

98 East Main Street, PO Box 583, Linden, TN 37096 Pd4/15