LAURA MONROE

Ms. Monroe, 49, of Linden, died Sunday March 29, 2020, at St. Thomas West Hospital. The family chose cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. She was born in Linden, the daughter of Larry Edward Monroe, who survives, and the late Donna Ruth Averett Monroe. In addition to her father, survivors include Survivors in addition to her father include her daughter, Hailey Monroe, and a host of other loving family members and friends.