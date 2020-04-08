Governor: ‘We Are In A War & In This Battle Heroes Stay Home’

Governor Bill Lee held his second conference call with community newspapers last Thursday, April 2.

The Buffalo River Review and newspapers from one corner of Tennessee to the other joined in the half-hour morning session.

The governor thanked the newspapers for providing information to communities to help readers fight this virus and to understand the effects it is having on people and economies.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is an “incredible challenge and it will take engagement from every Tennessean” to end it.

“We strongly believe and evidence shows that social distancing is the most vital way to fight virus,”Lee said.

He also discussed his “safer at home” initiative, though the request for people to stay home became a demand just hours later when the governor signed Executive Order 23. (See related story on page two).

Governor Lee said, “We are in a war, and in this battle heroes stay home.”

Following his introductory comments, the governor fielded questions from newspaper reporters and editors.

To a question about relief for businesses, Governor Lee said his administration is looking at all possibilities, including the federal stimulus package to fund support for unemployed, those who need benefits, SNAP, and to businesses that need loans.

“We are making sure we have in place a system to deliver needed relief,” Governor Lee said.

Lee also said, “I want to remind folks of collateral damage” in the pandemic, including more mental health service needs.

In times of isolation, the governor said, there is an increase in anxiety and more mental health issues arise.

Lee said the state has many avenues of crisis intervention for youth and adults, and a wide array of options for mental health assistance.

The governor also said child abuse may increase when millions of children who were in school are now at home and may be living in bad situations.

Lee reminded citizens that “every Tennessean is responsible” for reporting suspected cases of child abuse.

Asked what the state is doing specifically for rural counties, Governor Lee said Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been shipped to every county.

He said the state is working to increase the number of healthcare workers, and getting overflow beds in place to be prepared for the numbers“in the coming surge of cases.”

“Tennesseans can help with that surge by staying at home,” Lee said.

Governor Lee said Tennessee is one of the leading states for COVID-19 testing. “We are the leading state for testing per capita, and the most aggressive in testing nationwide.”

“We are clearly seeing a surge [of cases], but know more about positive cases than other states because of our aggressive testing. We are doubling down on that,” Lee noted, adding that on Friday Tennessee would have new rapid testing and a lower threshold for qualifying to be tested.

Governor Lee said his interest in the impact of pandemic in rural counties led to assessment capabilities at every county health department (see separate story) and thirty-five remote assessment centers in partnership with National Guard members with healthcare training.

He also said a grant would be available in the next few days to help rural hospitals deal with the crisis.

The governor acknowledges that the pandemic has had “an overwhelming impact on tourism” and businesses that depend on tourism dollars, especially in rural counties.

“Business owners are bearing the brunt of the safer at home order,” Lee said, adding that he is committed to helping small businesses rebuild after the pandemic ends,using federal stimulus funds.

“In the short term it is incredibly painful, but know that I understand them and hear them, and will do everything we can to help them,” Governor Lee concluded.

Plans are to hold weekly conference calls with the governor, arranged by the Tennessee Press Association.