PC Health Department Is COVID-19 Assessment Site

The Perry County Health Department is a COVID-19 assessment sites for county residents meeting pre-screening and pre-registration requirements.

The Health Department is located at 31 Medical Drive. Hours for assessment is 8:00 am. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Perry County residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact their local health department for consultation, and for pre-screening and pre-registration procedures for potential assessment.

Perry County residents can call 931-589-2138 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for pre-screening and pre-registration.

Perry County Health Department staff members will conduct pre-screenings and pre-registrations for individuals with symptoms by phone, then direct those identified for assessment to a site where they will undergo nasal swab collection for testing for COVID-19.

Test results may be available within 72 hours, depending on the volume of tests that the testing lab receives.

Perry County Health Department staff members cannot perform pre-screenings and pre-registrations at assessment sites, and those who are ill should first contact their primary care providers.

Additional information about Tennessee’s assessment sites is available for each county on the Tennessee Department of Health website.

Most people, particularly those with mild or no symptoms, do not need assessment for COVID-19.

Those in high-risk categories, including contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women and people who have COVID-19 symptoms, are prioritized for testing.

There are many things Perry County residents can do to reduce the impact of COVID-19:

–Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing;

–Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands;

–Stay home when you are sick;

–Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue;

–Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high touch surfaces regularly; and,

–Practice social/physical distancing from others, be safer at home.

All Tennesseans, especially those in high-risk populations, should take the following actions to reduce the possibility of getting sick with COVID-19:

–Keep space (at least 6’) between yourself and others;

–Limit your time in public to essential needs only, such as grocery trips, medical care, pharmacy needs or emergencies;

–When you are in public, avoid crowds as much as possible, and keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact and wash your hands often;

–Avoid non-essential travel, especially on airlines and cruise ships; and,

–Stay home as much as possible to reduce your risk of being exposed.

TDH has additional information and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated information and guidance available online.