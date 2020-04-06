FREE MEALS FOR OLDER ADULTS 60+

The South Central Tennessee Development District/Area Agency on Aging & Disability is partnering with The Video Corner Café in Linden to provide a nutritious meal to older adults age 60 and older, who are not already receiving meals through its traditional home-delivered meals program.

This project is part of the second federal stimulus package, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

With the orders to stay home in order to stay safe, especially for those who are older adults and those with chronic conditions, this senior meal program will help to make sure that seniors are not going without a meal and encourage them to stay in their homes rather than taking the risk of going to the grocery store.

Meals will be delivered Monday through Friday during lunch hours.

If you or a loved one is over the age of 60, you can contact The Video Corner Café, 931-589-5401, with your information to see if you are eligible for the meal delivery.

The Video Corner asks that if you are eligible and want to order, please call 589-5401 before 5pm the day before.