Scammers Taking Advantage of Pandemic

Unfortunately, some bad characters are attempting to take advantage of the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes magazine offered specific examples of frauds and scams that people should avoid:

–a Lybia-based malware spread to Android phones via text promises to share data and stats about the coronavirus but instead watches you through your smartphone camera, listens using its microphone, or parses through text messages.

–text messages are going out promoting payday loans of $5,000, alerts for breaking news and links to a fake Fox News site promoting a coronavirus-curing CDB oil for sale.

–televangelist Kenneth Copeland claimed recently to have “healed” viewers of the coronavirus through the television screen.

–both the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Federal Drug Administration (FDA)called out seven companies for peddling products that purported to help or cure people afflicted with the coronavirus: The Jim Bakker Show, Herbal Amy, Inc., N-Ergetics, Vital Silver, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, GuruNanda, LLC, and Vivify Holistic Clinic.

–televangelist Jim Bakker was sued by his home state of Missouri over claims that his product, “Silver Solution,” could eliminate the virus in elder customers’ immune systems.

–conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones was issued a cease-and-desist order from the New York state attorney for claims that his products, including toothpaste, dietary supplements and creams, could be used to treat the coronavirus.

Forbes also pointed out that “While specific bad actors are being called out, there are millions of scammers more in the shadows that should be and can be avoided by following common sense browsing practices.”

The safest action is to use common sense and follow guidelines to protect yourself from these scam attempts. The FTC offers these tips:

–Hang up on robocalls. Don’t press any numbers. Scammers are using illegal robocalls to pitch everything from scam Coronavirus treatments to work-at-home schemes. The recording might say that pressing a number will let you speak to a live operator or remove you from their call list, but it might lead to more robocalls, instead.

–Fact-check informa-tion. Scammers, and some-times well-meaning people, share information that hasn’t been verified. Before you pass on any messages, contact trusted sources, visit “What the U.S. Government Is Doing” website for links to federal, state and local government agencies.

–Know who you’re buying from. Online sellers may claim to have in-demand products, like cleaning, household, and health and medical supplies when, in fact, they don’t.

–Don’t respond to texts and emails about checks from the government. The details are still being worked out. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.

–Don’t click on links from sources you don’t know. They could download viruses onto your computer or device.

–Watch for emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or experts saying they have information about the virus. For the most up-to-date information about the Coronavirus, visit the CDC and WHO websites.

–Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges, or other prescription or over-the-counter products available online or in stores to treat or cure COVID-19.

–Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don’t do it.

And, report suspected scam attempts. See the related story in this issue for details on how to file a report with the government.