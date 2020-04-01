‘Save the Children’ Supplies To Be Delivered Locally

Save the Children is sending a large shipment of supplies for babies and families, as well as school supplies for children during our days at home.

Kristie Rhodes, director and program coordinator of Save the Children programs at Linden Elementary, will be sorting and doing inventory on these items this week. Then, both Linden Elementary and Lobelville School will begin distributing items to families in Perry County. She hopes to begin distribution today, Wednesday, April 1.

Items will be available at the two schools and also through the school meal delivery.

Mrs. Rhodes said, “We are so thankful for all the support our community is receiving from Save the Children and we look forward to helping many families in the next few weeks.”