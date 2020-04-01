NOTICE TO CREDITORS – Edney (4.1,8)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JEFFREY ONEIL EDNEY, Late of Perry County, Tennessee

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of March, 2020, Letters of Administration in respect to the Estate of JEFFREY ONEIL EDNEY, who died March 11, 2020, were issued to the undersigned by the Chancery Clerk of Perry County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured against the Estate are required to file the same in triplicate with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claim will be forever barred.

(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of March, 2020.

Marcia Suzanne Edney,

Administrator, Estate of JEFFREY ONEIL EDNEY

Charlene Duplessis, Perry County Clerk & Master

Scott Saul, Attorney

315 Deaderick St., Suite 1550, Nashville, TN 37238

MAILING: P.O. Box 532, Kingston Springs, TN 37082

Phone: 615-673-4028 / Fax: 615-673-4027 / Email: scottsaulatty@att.net

Pd 4/8