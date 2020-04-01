NEVA GRAHAM MOORE

Mrs. Moore, 91, of Linden, died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Monday, March 23, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at Moore Family Cemetery on Marsh Creek. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late John Wesley Graham and Fannie Esterlee Webster Graham. She was retired from Perry County Schools where she worked as a teacher’s aide for many years. She graduated from Linden High School Class of 1946 as salutatorian. She was a member of Howard’s United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie Bratt Moore; a sister, Nell Jackson; and brothers, Roy and Bobby Graham. Survivors include her children, Barbara Moore and Jim Moore, both of Linden; a granddaughter, Camilla (Kevin) Travis; great grandson, Caleb Travis; and a host of other loving family members and friends.