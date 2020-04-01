Lee to Community Newspapers: ‘In This for Long Term’

The Buffalo River Review and other community newspaper from across Tennessee participated in a conference call Thursday morning, March 26, with Governor Bill Lee who was both optimistic and realistic about the health and economic outcomes of COVID-19.

The half-hour, March 26 information and Q&A session was set up by the Tennessee Press Association for member newspapers.

The governor said he was participating in the call because the press plays a crucial role in disseminating information to every community, and thanked newspapers for doing their part.

“I want people in every single community to be reminded that COVID-19 is going to be addressed most effectively when every Tennessean takes individual action,” Governor Lee said.

The governor said he wants citizens “to not be afraid, but to be aware,” and urged everyone to practice social distancing and follow the guidance of medical and government leaders.

Noting that COVID-19 is now present in a majority of the state’s counties, Governor Lee said the degree to which the virus continues to spread is…..

……FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE