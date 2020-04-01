JACK KEETON CARTER

Mr. Carter, 82, of Trenton, formerly of Linden, died Friday March 20, 2020, at Milan General Hospital. A graveside service was held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Moore Cemetery on Swindle Creek. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Cecil Carter and Hazel Moore Carter. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Korea and Germany. He was retired from the Milan Arsenal Ammunition Plant where he worked in maintenance, and a member of Bethaney Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Ann Carter; a sister, Joyce Barber; and brother, James Carter. Survivors include his sons, Anthony (Lori) Carter of Trenton, and Troy Carter of Cedar Grove; daughters, Tammy Vermillion of Martin, and Laurie Lynz of Dyersburg; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Joe Carter of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.