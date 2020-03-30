Joint News Release From County Mayor Carroll, Lobelville Mayor Moore and Linden Mayor Ward

“Mayor Ward, Mayor Moore, and I want to take a moment to encourage everyone to continue to keep practicing social distancing and good hygiene. As of today, we only have two reported cases of the COVID-19 virus. This means that, for the most part, what people are doing to slow the spread of the virus is working.

“However, this does not mean that we can let our guard down. You can look at what is happening in places where the virus is spreading and see how quickly the hospitals can get overrun.

“We understand that everyone may be starting to get a touch of cabin fever. Spring is here. It is good time to get out with your family and enjoy nature. Go for a walk or go fishing. Maybe catch up on some work around the house.

“Just please limit the amount of contact you have with not only strangers but also your friends and neighbors. Try to call, text or reach out to them on social media instead of visiting in person.

“Also, we want to continue to encourage you to shop locally. Not just because it is good for our local merchants, but also because there have been fewer cases of the virus reported here.

“While nobody can say for sure how much longer this will go on, if we keep practicing social distancing and good hygiene, we will get through this together but apart.”