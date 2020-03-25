The Perry County Commission—meeting in regular session on March 16, with all members present—adopted a resolution declaring the county a safe haven for gun owners and approved paying for eight new school buses while awaiting reimbursement from a grant that will cover 75% of the cost.

At the request of David McFate, and supported by a petition of supporters, the Commission approved a resolution protecting the rights of citizens to bear arms.

McFate explained that the resolution does “not have the weight of law,” but is an “expression of intent” by the Commission.

He said gun owners in the U.S. are now a minority and need protection like other minority interests. McFate also said he is not affiliated with any gun rights organization.

The resolution, approved by unanimous vote on a motion by David Trull and second by Ben Carroll, state that any regulation that attempts to limit amendment right to arms is unconstitutional, and that the Commission will not pass any rules that infringe on that right.

The resolution declares Perry a “safe haven county” protecting “good, law-abiding citizens from unconstitutional laws that infringe one one’s liberty, assets and freedoms without due process.”

The resolution also encourages the state legislature and governor to take action to protect those rights in Tennessee.

By unanimous vote, the Commission approved an expenditure of $833,507 for……..

…..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE