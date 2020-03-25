PATSY NELL WILLIAMS

Mrs. Williams, 80, of Lobelville, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Thomas Hickman Nursing Home. Service information was not available. Heritage Funeral Home, Columbia, is in charge of arrangements. She was born in Spur, Texas, the daughter of the late Bernice Williams and LaVera Parker Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Hagar; a son, Ricky Hagar; a sister, Veda Nichols; a brother, Harley Bingham; a grandson, Brandon Orr; and a daughter-in-law, Joan Hagar. Survivors include her daughter, Deanna (Steve) Orr of Graham, Texas; partner, Ricky Perry of Lobelville; brother, Darrell Hagar of Graham; sister, Robbie Strawn of Yukon, Oklahoma; six grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.