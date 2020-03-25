‘FAMILIES FIRST CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE ACT’ PASSED

Both the U.S. House and Senate last week passed the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”

The Congressional brief summary states: “This bill would guarantee free coronavirus testing, establishes paid leave, enhances unemployment insurance, expands food security initiatives, and increases Medicaid funding.”

The bill was approved March 14, 202, by the U.S. House, by a vote of 363 to 40, and by the U.S. Senate on March 18, by a vote of 90 to 8.

Two of Perry County’s Congressional members—Senator Marsha Blackburn and Seventh District Congressman Mark Green—voted against the bill. Senator Lamar Alexander voted for it.

Other specific measures approved in the act include:

–$500 million to provide access to nutritious foods to low-income pregnant women or mothers with young children who lose their jobs or are laid off due to the COVID-19 emergency.

–$400 million to assist local food banks to meet increased demand for low-income Americans during the emergency. Of the total, $300 million is for the purchase of nutritious foods and $100 million is to support the storage and distribution of the foods.

–$15 million for the Internal Revenue Service toimplement tax credits for paid sick and paid family and medical leave.

–$250 million for the Senior Nutrition program in the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to provide approximately 25 million additional home-delivered and pre-packaged meals to low-income seniors who depend on the Senior Nutrition programs in their communities. This funding will provide meals to low-income seniorswho are home-bound, who have disabilities, who have multiple chronic illnesses, and to caregivers for seniors who are home-bound.

–$1 billion for the National Disaster Medical System to reimburse the costs of COVID- 19 diagnostic testing and services provided to individuals without health insurance.

–$60 million for the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover the costs of COVID-19 diagnostic testing for veterans receiving care through Medical Services or through Medical Community Care.

–provides the Secretary of Agriculture with the authority to grant waivers to allow participants to be certified for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) without being physically present at the WIC clinic, and suspends the work and work training requirements for SNAP during this crisis.

