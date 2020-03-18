SHAHEED TERRY

Mr. Terry, 72, of Linden, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at his residence. The family chose cremation; no service is planned at this time. Adair Funeral & Cremation Services was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Champaign, Illinois, the son of Lillie Lewis Terry, who survives, and the late John Terry. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Vietnam. After returning home, he became an ordained pastor in his hometown. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, Michelle Roberts Terry; a son, Joshua Nickerson; a daughter; a sister, Bonnie Terry; a brother, Charles Terry; and several nieces and nephews.