PHILLIP GARBER

Mr. Garber, 64, of Lobelville, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at Perry County Nursing Home. A memorial service was held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite. Burial was at Pleasantview Mennonite Cemetery. He was born in Logansport, the son of the late Norman Garber and Elizabeth Lavy Garber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew Garber. Survivors include his sisters, Susannah (Paul) Mast of Lobelville, Elizabeth (Daniel) Stutzman of Geneva, Indiana, Clara (Noah) Nolt of Columbus, North Carolina, Mary (Mose) Stutzman of Myerstown, Pennsylvania, Rhoda (James) Lavy of Lobelville, Virginia (Charles) Custer of Hohenwald, Norman (James) Brubaker of West Alexandria, Ohio, Anna (Gene) Berryhill of New Johnsonville, and Martha Garber of Lobelville; a brother, Robert (Diane) Garber of Hardy, Arkansas; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.