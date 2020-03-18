OPAL JONES BUNCH

Mrs. Bunch, 90, of Linden, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Friday, March 13, 202o, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Carolyn Parnell officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery, Linden. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late Alfred Jones and Carrie Ward Jones. She last worked at Johnson Controls, and was a member of Cedar Valley United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Bunch; a son-in-law, Raymond Philips; a sister, Frances Hunt; and brothers, Paul and Roy Jones. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Phillips and Kathy (Wallace) Pevahouse, both of Linden; a sister Oma Dean Jackson; grandchildren, Lisa (Tom Moore) Tucker, Kim (Chad) Richardson, and Breana (Billy)Webster; great grandchildren, Lindsey (Bradley) Breeding, Sheena (Johnny) Qualls, Hannah (Kevin) Acree, Alex Webster, Wesley Webster, and Addie Richardson; great, great grandchildren, Bryce Dickson, Briley Webster, Bailey Webster, Brailen Breeding, Mackenzie Qualls, Zaden Qualls, and Sophia Acree; and a host of other loving family members and friends.