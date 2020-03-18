MARVIN JAMES HULTQUIST

Mr. Hultquist, 77, of Lobelville, formerly of Waverly, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. The family chose cremation; a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. He was born in Norway, Michigan, the son of the late Herbert Oscar Hultquist and Flora Jean Hultquist. He was a retired truck driver, and member of Riverlake Baptist Church, Waverly. Survivors include his wife, Betty Hultquist of Lobelville; five children, Maureen (Paul) LeJeane, Cathleen (James) DePasque, Michael (Patty) Hultquist, Christina Hultquist, and Matthew Hultquist; three stepchildren, Wanda Carey, Gary “Pete” Carey, and Charlie (Amy) Carey; two brothers, Larry (Teresa) Hultquist and Roger (Sharon) Hultquist; four sisters, Joyce Neveau, Linda Hultquist, Donna Wonnecott (Bill) Lockhart, and Diane Hultquist; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, and eight step-great grandchildren.