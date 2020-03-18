JIMMY EUGENE COLE

Mr. Cole, 68, of Lobelville, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home, with John O’Bryan officiating. Burial was at Northern Cemetery on Crooked Creek. He was born in Memphis, the son of the late Oscar Cole and Juanita Pox Cole. He was a retired inspector for Tennessee Gas. Survivors include his wife, Sarah Burnette-Cole of Lobelville; a daughter, Janice (Eric) Keen of Westmoreland; a grandson, Karson Keen of Westmoreland; a brother, Vernon (Jessie) Cole of Savannah; three sisters, Betty Mills and Mary McCory, both of Middleton, and Margaret Cole of Savannah; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.