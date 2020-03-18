JEFF EDNEY

Mr. Edney, 60, of Lobelville, died Wednesday March 11, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A memorial service was held Sunday, March 15, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelley officiating. Burial was at Qualls Cemetery. He was born in Waverly, the son of Bettie Jo Qualls Edney, who survives, and the late Joe Wilson Edney. He graduated from Perry County High School, Class of 1977. He worked on the pipeline and as a self-employed contractor. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeremy Edney. In addition to his mother, survivors include his son, Jason (Kristy) Edney of Lobelville; grandchildren, Harley Wright, Gracie Wright, and Brody Edney; sisters, Debbie (Eddie) Hickerson of Lobelville and Dianne (Rick) Mehaffey of Spring Hill; a brother, David (Julia) Edney of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.