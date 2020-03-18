JACK EUGENE BARBER

Mr. Barber, 62, of Lyles, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tristar Medical Center, Nashville. A memorial service was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Jimmy Andrews officiating. Burial was at Gilmer Cemetery, Lobelville. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late John Samuel Barber and Leona Mat Frasier Barber. He was employed as a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert Barber, and a sister, Dolores Delma Barber. Survivors include a son, Michael (Sarah) Barber of Winnemucca, Nevada; a daughter, Jackie (Steven) Dile of Lyles; a sister, Cheryl Crowell of Pegram; a brother, John (Marilyn) Barber of Smithville; and eight grandchildren.