CITY OF LOBELVILLE – PUBLIC NOTICE

Dogs at large have become an issue in the city limits of Lobelville. After numerous complaints it is time to take action. For those of you who own dogs and are unaware; the State of Tennessee has a leash law. Tennessee Code Annotated 44-8-408 states that it is unlawful for people to allow their dogs or dogs under their control to run at large. If you love your pet, please keep them in a pen or on a leash. All dogs that are found to be at large are subject to be picked up and transported to the animal shelter in Linden, and the owner cited per state law. The easiest fix for this issue is, simply don’t let your dogs roam freely. We kindly ask for your cooperation and understanding.

B 3/25