TERRY RAY PIERCE

Mr. Pierce, 65, of Linden, died Tuesday March 3, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Friday, March 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Bussell Cemetery in Perry County, with Ray Seymore officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Flemington, West Virginia, the son of the late Harold Pierce and Blanche Ballsinger Pierce. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. Survivors include his wife, Charlene Pierce; a son, Terry Pierce, Jr. of Linden; daughters, Lucy (David) Runions of Linden, and Loretta (Chad) Cutkomp of Iowa; grandchildren, Destiny Runions and Haley Cutkomp; a sister, Carol Boardlee of Arizona, brothers, Larry Pierce of Texas, and Ricky Pierce of Ohio; and a host of other loving family members and friends.