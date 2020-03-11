NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT (3.11-18)

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE

DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

(2018 TAXES ONLY)

You are advised that after February 1, 2020 additional penalties and costs are imposed in consequences of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s office. All unpaid 2018 property taxes, by law, must be turned over to the Clerk and Master fo9r collection. The final day to pay these taxes in the Trustee’s office will be April 6, as I am extending the deadline. Please contact our office if you think you may have unpaid 2018 property taxes.

Shane Copeland, Perry County Trustee