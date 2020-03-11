JUST 14.5% VOTED IN MARCH 3RD ELECTION

Local voter turnout for the Presidential Preference Primary on March 3 was light.

Only 788 turned out—in both the early vote and on election day—representing just 14.54% of Perry County’s 5,311 registered voters.

Turnout ranged from just over 12% at Marsh Creek and Lobelville precincts to 19.27% at Lobelville Public Works.

Local Democrats agreed with Tennessee’s choice—former Vice President Joe Biden—who carried all but one Perry County precinct: Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders split the vote at Flatwoods.

And Biden bested former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg by only one vote at Lobelville Public Works.

County-wide: Biden received 1…..

………..…..FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE