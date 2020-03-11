BLOOMING ARTS: SPRING ‘PARTY IS IN LINDEN

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!’” –Robin Williams

For the quaint town of Linden, the “party” is the Blooming Arts Festival, March 20-21, 2020, which kicks-off the state’s spring festival season.

The event features more-than 150 arts, crafts, and food vendors, and popular regional and local musicians, creating one of Tennessee’s best hometown celebrations.

The celebration takes over the beautifully revitalized downtown, lined with new sidewalks, landscaping, lampposts, and restored architecture.

Linden Mayor Wess Ward is proud to show off his authentic Southern town, “People are always surprised at how much this town has to offer. A lot of effort has gone into our revitalization and the festival is a great opportunity to discover the history and beauty of this area.”

The crown jewel event of this small town, the Blooming Arts Festival captures the spirit of spring by highlighting some of the regions’ best arts and crafts mediums,

The festival is highlighted by endless exhibitions of fine art, including oil paintings, watercolors, acrylics, clay, sculpture and photography. Crafts-lovers from all over are always delighted with handmade stained glass, leatherwork, jewelry, glass, furniture, fiber, quilting and numerous other displays of creativity.

This not-to-be missed “spring party” also offers the always-popular KidsZone, complete with rides and many fun activities.

And what party would be complete without what Tennessee is perhaps best-known for—great music, which will be happening at the main stage on the Courthouse Square.

Festival food is provided in separate food courts, while local downtown restaurants remain open.

While the exhibitors draw thousands to the quaint downtown, it is a perfect time for tourists to journey to the festival to witness the striking beauty of the revitalized downtown itself.

Quaint shops, local restaurants, and the historic Commodore Hotel & Music Café are highlights for all visitors.

“Something for everyone” is an understatement.

For more information or artist registration please visit bloomingarts.org, call 931-994-7844, or on like on Facebook.