BERT LEWIS MATHIS

Brother Mathis, 74, of Centerville, died February 28, 2020. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Floyd Mathis and Jo Theo Mathis. He served as minister for Fairfield Church of Christ in Centerville, and Brush Creek Church of Christ in Perry County. With the Hickman County School System, he had several positions, including bus driver, teacher, vocational director, and principal. He also served as an Alderman for the Town of Centerville for many years. Survivors include his wife of fifty-one years, Judy Barber Mathis; two children, Robert Mathis and Jerry Elizabeth Mathis; sister-in-law, Jerry Forrester; and step sisters-in-law, Roberta Anderson and Wanda Qualls. McDonald Funeral Home, Centerville, was in charge of arrangements.