SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE (3-4,11,18)

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Sale at public auction will be on April 21, 2020, at or about 1:00 PM, local time, at the south door of the Perry County Courthouse, 121 East Main Street, Linden, TN 37096, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Glyn Austin Nance, single man, to King, Turnbow, Brisby, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Netbank dated February 10, 2005, and recorded in Book 86, Page 938, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Perry County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

Party entitled to enforce the debt: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Mr. Cooper

Other interested parties:

The hereinafter described real property located in Perry County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Legal Description: BEGINNING at a point and stake located at a cedar tree, which cedar tree is located 43 feet as measured west from an existing spring, and from the point of beginning, runs thence South 59 degrees East 343 ft. to a sweet gum; thence South 26 degrees West 118 ft. to a stake; thence North 62 degrees West 343 ft. to the center of the branch; thence North 26 degrees East 126 ft. along said branch to the point of beginning.

Also, conveyed is an easement for the use of an existing and established driveway across the lands of Ottis A. Qualls et ux. Fannie Qualls, which established driveway leads from the Linden to Centerville Highway (Highway 100) in a northeasterly direction approximately North 25 degrees East To the residence of Ottis A. Qualls and wife, Fannie Qualls, to Phillip D. Keller et ux., Annie Ruth Keller, and reflected on survey of J.B. Wilburn, County Surveyor.

Also conveyed is an easement from Ricky Dale Jackson and wife Barbara Jackson and Bryan Keller, recorded simultaneously herewith.

Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 73 Orchid Loop, Linden, TN 37096, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Map/Parcel Number: 064 024.02

Current owner(s) of Record: Glyn Austin Nance

This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale.

THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale.

If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee

6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203, Tallahassee, FL 32312

(850) 422-2520 (telephone) / (850) 422-2567 (facsimile)

attorney@padgettlawgroup.com

PLG# 19-016033-1 B 3/18