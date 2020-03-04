MOUSETAIL ‘WEED WRANGLE’ SATURDAY

Tennessee State Parks and community partners are seeking volunteers to help rid parks and state natural areas of invasive species with the annual Weed Wrangle this Saturday, March 7.

You can help keep Perry County’s Mousetail Landing a beautiful natural environment through the removal of exotic species.

The focus during the local Weed Wrangle event will be the removal of Tree of Heaven near the Old Spring Picnic Shelter.

The work will be of moderate to strenuous difficulty. Please wear sturdy, close-toed shoes, long sleeves, and bring plenty of water.

Meet at the park office at 11:00 a.m. this Saturday. Work should be completed by 2:00 p.m.