HELEN CRAIG SMITH

Mrs. Smith, 92, of Linden, died Tuesday February 18, 2020, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Saturday, February 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at Craig Cemetery on the North Fork of Lick Creek. She was born in Perryville, the eldest child of the late Newt Craig and Conna McDonald Craig. She attended the public schools of Linden, and then Cameron Junior High and Pearl Senior High, both in Nashville. She earned her Bachelor of Science and Masters of Arts Degree in Education from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, being the second of her race, and the first black female to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree from Austin Peay. She taught school for thirty-five years, first in the segregated system in Perry County, and later at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Nashville. She was one of the first educators, in 1965, to integrate the teaching staff of the public schools of Metro-Nashville. The last twenty-five years of her tenure were spent at Linden Elementary, primarily in the areas of Reading and English. She wrote and published two books, The first, a historical novel, For Ever the Twain Shall Meet, was published in 1997, and in 2006, Numbers, An Abridged Enumeration of the People of Color of Perry County, Tennessee 1865-2000. She was secretary-treasurer of the Perry County Teacher Association, and served for thirty years on the advisory board of Perry County Medical Center and on the board of Buffalo River Apartments. She also held a board post for the Perry County Senior Citizens. She was a lifetime member of her local, state, and national education associations, and a charter member of the Perry County Historical Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh F. Smith; three brothers, Newt Craig, Jr., Ray Craig, and Roy Craig; and a nephew, John Byron Briggs. Survivors include a special nephew, Alan Hart of California; sisters, Dr. Carolyn (William) Briggs of Nashville, and Reba Craig of Pasadena, California; a brother, McDonald (Rosetta) Craig of Linden; and a host of other loving family members and friends.