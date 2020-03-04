GOVERNOR & FIRST LADY TO VISIT FRIDAY

Tennessee’s First Family—Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee—will visit Linden this Friday, March 6, 2020, for “Read Across Perry County—Kids Fest.”

The event, sponsored by the Perry County Community Collaborative, will be held at Azbill Community Center, 113 factory Street.

According to the Governor’s and First Lady’s public schedules, they will visit the event at 12:30 p.m.

Children from Pre-K through fourth grade from both local schools, home schools, and the general public are invited, as are their teachers, parents, and guardians.

