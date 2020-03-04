GOV. LEE INTRODUCED CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY LEGISLATION

Last Thursday, Governor Bill Lee announced that he is proposing legislation to advance the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Tennesseans by implementing a Constitutional Carry law.

“The Second Amendment is clear and concise and secures the freedoms of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms,” said Governor Lee.

“I am pleased to announce Constitutional Carry legislation that will protect the Second Amendment rights of Tennesseans, while also stiffening penalties on criminals who steal or illegally possess firearms. I appreciate Lt. Governor McNally and Speaker Sexton for helping to lead the way on this important issue.”

The governor’s legislation would extend the constitutional right to carry a handgun to all law-abiding citizens with or without a permit who are 21 and older, except in current restricted areas.

Under the bill, those who carry without a permit must still meet current requirements used to determine eligibility for a permit holder.

Among those requirements: persons who carry must have no felony convictions, orders of protection in effect, misdemeanor domestic violence convictions, or stalking convictions.

The legislation also includes several increased penalties for firearm-related crime to promote public safety including:

–Increasing the penalty……

………….FOR COMPLETE STORY, PLEASE READ THIS WEEK’S ISSUE