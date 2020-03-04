EARLY VOTE LOCAL TURNOUT WAS LIGHT

Early voting in the March 3 Presidential Preference Primary Election ended Tuesday, February 25, and reflected a low local turnout.

Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell told the Review that 255 voters cast ballots either by mail or personal appearance at the Linden office.

In the last Presidential Preference Primary of March 2016, 1,317 citizens voted early.

The local election was yesterday as part of the Super Tuesday balloting that included Tennessee and thirteen other states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Local results will be published in the March 11 issue.