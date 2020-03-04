DELOS MARMADUKE COWAN

Mr. Cowan, 90 of Michie, died Tuesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence. A graveside service was held Saturday, January 25, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Stephens Cemetery, Brush Creek. McDonald Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana, the son of the late Lawrence Cowan and Ruth Bruner Cowan. After graduating high school, he worked on his parents’ farm until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954, and served for two years. After being honorably discharged, he returned home where he worked on a shrimp boat for many years. He then went on to be a long haul truck driver for thirty years, owning his own truck and trailer for most of that time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Delores Hillis and Marjorie Cowan. Survivors include his wife of sixty-six years, Opal Stephens Cowan; four sons, Roy (Carol) Cowan, Arnold (Carol) Cowan, Jimmy (Barbee) Cowan, and Timmy (Hollie) Cowan; twelve grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.