DEAN LOMAX

Mrs. Lomax, 85, of Linden, died Saturday February 22, 2020, at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Rick Cottrell officiating. Burial was at Woods-Treadwell Cemetery. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Algie Pipkin and Lila Bridges Pipkin. She was retired from Johnson Controls TEAMLINDEN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Hillard Mackin, Marvin Lomax, and Danny Warren; a son, Chub Mackin; daughter-in-law, Susan Mackin; three sisters and six brothers. Survivors include her son, Darrell (Leigh Ann) Lomax of Linden; grandchildren, Felicia Mackin, Amber (Dylan Dotson) Mackin, and Grant, Ethan and Cheyenna Lomax; and a host of other loving family members and friends.